3 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $249,900

Beautifully put together ranch home. Enjoy entertaining in this open concept, updated kitchen w/granite counters, stylish backsplash, and new pendant lighting. Gorgeous fireplace in the Living Room with built-in Shelving and Crown molding. Hardwood Floors throughout. Recessed Lighting. Updated Baths with new Vanities, Tile and Floors. 3 good size Bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Enjoy a great fenced-in Backyard with Paver Patio, vegetable garden and auto sun shade. Lovely landscaping and perennials abound with plenty of space and a shed too! This is a great neighborhood in the desirable Seven Hills subdivision that is surrounded by forest preserves, parks, scenic trails and great fishing lakes right around the corner! Great home, great location, great price!

