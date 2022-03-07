3 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $255,000

Welcome home to this stunning move in ready 3 bedroom and 2 bath tri-level home. It's located in quiet tree lined neighborhood in Venetian Village subdivision. Main level features open floor plan with hardwood flooring in living room and bright kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. 2nd level features 3 bedrooms and full bathroom. Lower level features large great room, full bathroom and large and spacious laundry room. Enjoy outdoor living with rear in the covered patio off kitchen and huge fully fenced impeccably maintained backyard. Extra wide driveway to 2.5 car garage with adjacent extra workshop/storage room and shed behind. Garage has insulated walls and ceiling and heather with autotimer. 2018 roof. House is Comcast highspeed & AT&T Fiber optic ready. Freshly painted throughout. School bus service for your convenience. Close to parks, restaurants, shopping, Lindenhurst Lakes and I94! Will not last, bring offers!