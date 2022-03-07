Welcome home to this stunning move in ready 3 bedroom and 2 bath tri-level home. It's located in quiet tree lined neighborhood in Venetian Village subdivision. Main level features open floor plan with hardwood flooring in living room and bright kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. 2nd level features 3 bedrooms and full bathroom. Lower level features large great room, full bathroom and large and spacious laundry room. Enjoy outdoor living with rear in the covered patio off kitchen and huge fully fenced impeccably maintained backyard. Extra wide driveway to 2.5 car garage with adjacent extra workshop/storage room and shed behind. Garage has insulated walls and ceiling and heather with autotimer. 2018 roof. House is Comcast highspeed & AT&T Fiber optic ready. Freshly painted throughout. School bus service for your convenience. Close to parks, restaurants, shopping, Lindenhurst Lakes and I94! Will not last, bring offers!
3 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $255,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
SOMERS — The identity of the woman who was caught on video creating a disturbance at the Walmart Supercenter, 3500 Brumback Blvd., has been released.
A second criminal complaint, this one filed last month, charges a 42-year-old Kenosha man with additional felony drug-related charges.
Potentially 500 truckers are expected to drive through Wisconsin along Interstate 94 and 90 on Friday and Saturday as part of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions, authorities say.
VOLO, Ill. — A 20-year-old Kenosha man remained in critical condition Saturday after crashing a vehicle early Friday that he allegedly carjack…
UPDATE: Kenosha woman, 66, suffers serious injuries in head-on collision on Highway C in Salem Lakes
SALEM LAKES — A 66-year-old Kenosha woman was reported to be in critical condition after suffering serious injuries in a two-car, head-on coll…
A 42-year-old Kenosha man, who currently has two other pending misdemeanor cases against him, now faces a felony count of possession of fentan…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A suspected drunken driver involved Tuesday night in a car crash nearly eluded authorities after abandoning her vehicle, fl…
A 50-year-old Kenosha man, who is facing his fifth drunken driving charge, is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.
“They’re coming to get their fix.”
A 40-year-old Salem man who is alleged to have led Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies on a high-speed chase and then failed to appea…