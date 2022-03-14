3 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $255,000

Beautiful tri-level in great cul-de-sac location. 3 br, 2 full baths, 2.5 car garage with hardwood floors and stairs. Sought after Millburn School District and Lakes Community HS. Large Kitchen with ample counter and storage space, dining area and sliders to the backyard. Vaulted ceilings on main level. Family Room in lower level. Spacious laundry room with sink. Crawl space with cemented floor for additional storage. The house shows well and is ready for the new owners. Great location close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants, forest preserves, Chain O'Lakes, Interstate and more. A great home! Come, take a look.