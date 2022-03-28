 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $269,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $269,900

Spacious, Light & Bright with lots of windows. 3BR split level home in a most sought after community with great neighborhood amenities including tranquil Lake Linden. Beach access is just a 1/2 block east on Sprucewood. Swim, canoe, kayak, paddle board, windsurf or cross country ski on the frozen lake-all without waterfront taxes! Plus an awesome park around the corner. Abundance of living space! Entertainment possibilities are endless in this home with a sizable living room, gorgeous sunroom off the kitchen, large finished basement family room, and oversized back yard. Newer kitchen and updated bathrooms. Don't wait to enjoy all this community has to offer! Minutes to Gurnee Mills, shopping, dining, entertainment and I-94.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert