3 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $269,900

Welcome to Country Place. Begin your new journey on Jasmine Circle with views from your back deck of Bonner Farms and the pond. Get cozy in the walkout basement with a fireplace and small kitchenette area. Enjoy the backyard patio rain or shine. Roof w/ gutters added under the deck to protect you from any precipitation. Fenced yard, new shed and countless updates to make this home a gem. Highly Rated Millburn and Lakes schools. Come see your dream home today, your family will love it. Update list available upon request. Thanks for showing!

