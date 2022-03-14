Beautifully maintained home ready for you to move right in! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been completely updated. The eat-in kitchen features a modern tile backsplash, premium stainless steel appliances, range hood, granite counters, and opens to the bright and sunny living room. There's a bonus space next to the stairs that would make the perfect office or seating area. The spacious master suite has a full bathroom with double vanities, walk-in glass shower, and separate tub. One of the bedrooms is perfect for kids with a bonus loft space! Enjoy the backyard from the freshly stained, large deck. There's also a new shed that will stay. Other updates to the home include - two new sump pumps within the last 2 years and waterproofing, roof is 3 years old, newer furnace and water heater, gutters were done 3 years ago and leafguard was added. Call today to set up a showing or a private virtual tour!
3 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $270,000
