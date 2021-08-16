Welcome to 530 White Birch Rd! 3 BR 2.5 BA split-level ranch with upgrades! New landscaping & AC, new carpet, and fresh paint throughout. Upper level of home is bright and features newly refinished hardwood flooring with a formal living and dining room. Kitchen has oak cabinets and lots of counter space! All bedrooms plus the master bedroom are spacious and have new carpet. A sliding glass door in the dining room opens to a deck overlooking the spacious fenced-in yard with a shed and 4 vegetable garden planter boxes. Lower-level of the home has an additional bathroom and large recreation room with walk-out access to spacious backyard - great for guests. 2 car-garage. Roof updated in 2008, furnace 5 yrs. Great home located in a great neighborhood near parks and lake!
3 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha Police’s special investigation unit served a search warrant on the 2100 block of 61st Street at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Teen charged after accidental shooting allegedly trying to get cat to chase gun's laser sight when weapon fired
A 19-year-old woman was using a handgun’s laser sight as a cat toy when she accidentally shot a friend, according to prosecutors
CALEDONIA — Just a couple of months after retiring from her post as superintendent at the Kenosha Unified School District, Susan Savaglio-Jarv…
Two new businesses have joined the Pleasant Prairie landscape and another sweet addition is on the horizon.
WATCH NOW: Kenosha police officer earns moniker of 'Dancing Cop' while taking steps to engage community
- Updated
When it comes to watching over the community a local police officer has added a few more steps in his mission to protect and serve.
Passengers on a Metra train headed for the Kenosha station Tuesday were stuck on the train for six hours due to a series of storm-related delays.
A 2-inch piece of glass was embedded in her eye, according to what a doctor reportedly told police.
A woman one local veteran called an “Angel of the Morning” for her work in helping create the American Heroes Café has died.
- Updated
A Kenosha woman was charged Tuesday with felony child neglect after her 8-year-old son was taken to a local emergency room unconscious after r…
Nearly 11,000 households throughout Kenosha County were without power Tuesday night, the result of a weather system that brought severe thunde…