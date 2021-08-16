 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $275,000

Welcome to 530 White Birch Rd! 3 BR 2.5 BA split-level ranch with upgrades! New landscaping & AC, new carpet, and fresh paint throughout. Upper level of home is bright and features newly refinished hardwood flooring with a formal living and dining room. Kitchen has oak cabinets and lots of counter space! All bedrooms plus the master bedroom are spacious and have new carpet. A sliding glass door in the dining room opens to a deck overlooking the spacious fenced-in yard with a shed and 4 vegetable garden planter boxes. Lower-level of the home has an additional bathroom and large recreation room with walk-out access to spacious backyard - great for guests. 2 car-garage. Roof updated in 2008, furnace 5 yrs. Great home located in a great neighborhood near parks and lake!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert