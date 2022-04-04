 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $299,900

Meticulously maintained and spacious split-level home with over 2,200 sq ft. 3 beds, 2 bath, deep 2.5 car garage, large fenced "outdoor paradise" with heated pool, newer liner, pump and filter. Large deck off the sunroom with built in hot tub, natural gas grill that overlooks a separate fenced and paved dog run! Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, knock-knock fridge, under cabinet and recessed lighting, pantry and eating area. Bright sun-room with vaulted ceilings off the eating area that overlooks the yard. Lower-level family room with fireplace, full bath, sewing/craft room with built-ins, laundry room with utility sink and outdoor access. But wait there's more, unfinished sub basement with a sealed cedar closet ready for your finishing touches or additional storage. Newer roof, gutter guards, siding and most windows replaced about 8yrs ago. NEST Thermostat & Ring Doorbell!! This home is an absolute Must See! Schedule your showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death Notices for Sunday, April 3

Death Notices for Sunday, April 3

Laura R. Jorgensen, 71, of Kenosha, died on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital in Milwaukee. The Bruch Funeral Ho…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert