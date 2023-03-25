55+ Community! New Construction!! Welcome home to this beautiful ranch home with added upstairs loft, bedroom and full bathroom is ready to move in now, with no waiting! First floor owner's suite features a large luxury bath with double bowl vanity, separate make up vanity with drawers, large walk in shower and quartz counter tops. Main floor also features a second bedroom, full bath and a flex room that can be used as a den or office. This home has many, many upgrades of well over $100,000! Fall in love with your gourmet kitchen package with 42" cabinets with quartz countertops and pull out shelves with soft close, 5 burner gas stove, and beautiful modern LG refrigerator. This spring the driveway will be poured and grass and landscaping added with a beautiful ample backyard space for entertaining or pets to enjoy! The community and area: Location, Location is here! Briargate is a master planned community that will have a community center with construction to start this year. No maintenance living is here at Briargate, you will have your grass mowed and snow removed for a reasonable HOA fee! The community center will have an exercise room and pickle ball courts. The Millennium bike trail will come right into the subdivision and is currently under Construction. All of Gurnee Illinois amenities and shopping are all within minutes of here. Including Great America, Gurnee Mills, Great Wolf Lodge, Copper Hawk and Crumbl Cookie are just down the street.