3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $188,900

Green Ridge Manor condos are rare and rarely come on the market! Three BRs PLUS add'l room off the Master PLUS 2.5 BAs PLUS bsmt PLUS Rec Center with indoor pool and clubhouse facilities PLUS schools are Gifford for K-8 & Park High ... Even has a basement. This condo has all the comforts of a house without the outside yard & snow maintenance along with a hassle-less indoor pool. Patio backs up to a wooded area. Recent improvements include furnace ('16), master BA re-do ('09), kitchen & laundry appliances, sliding doors to the patio. Garage is at the far end of the bank of 4 garages to the west. Remember -- no driveway to shove! Quick commute in all directions, and a large grocery store a quick 5-minute walk next door. Come see, come buy!