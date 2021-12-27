3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $215,000

Come look at this freshly updated home with great character! Walk in off the enormous deck into the living/dining room with new carpet which opens into the kitchen also with new flooring! Upstairs has all new carpet in all 3 bedrooms. Bathroom updated about 5 years ago. Basement is waiting for your finishing touches! Roof is 5 years old, furnace replaced 5 years ago as well. House is now on city water and sewer!