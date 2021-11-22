3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $230,000

Great house in desirable Gifford K-8 school district. Remodeled nicely with vinyl plank and NO carpet, Enjoy cooking or baking in your ALL new kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Off dining room is huge deck overlooking fenced in yard with garden shed. Big attached garage has room for your cars and toys. Family room, full bathroom, laundry room and storage room complete the lower level. All bedrooms on the same level. Water heater 2020. Bathrooms updated, freshly painted, new fixtures, lighting, and blinds. Like separate levels and spaces for everyone? You will love this floor plan. Lots of space to entertain and do family life. In a quiet neighborhood just North of Spring Street. This is a muse see!