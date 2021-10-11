3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $254,900

MOVE IN READY CONDO, CENTRAL LOCATION!!This spacious 2nd floor 3 bed/2 bath condo in much sought after Ponds of Summit View has everything new just for you! You'll be amazed at the quality from the grand vaulted ceilings in open great room to the new flooring and ornate front door.The Kitchen has beautiful tall cabinets, large pantry, high counter for entertaining, premium light colllection, and newer stainless steel appliances. The Owners suite boasts cathedral ceiling, large walk in closet with custom shelves, 2 sink master bath with walk in shower. 2nd bath w shower over tub.2 car garage has custom shelving/storage, storage above garage, and ceiling fan. New paint throughout, new carpet in 2 bdrms, and new HVAC on Honeywell thermostat for efficient temperature control.