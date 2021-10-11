On a cul-de-sac in Mt. Pleasant, you will find this 3 BD, 2.5 BA ranch home with attached 3 car garage awaiting its new owners. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in kitchen and LR. Granite countertops in kitchen with patio door that leads to an enormous 54' x 18' stamped concrete patio with built-in fire pit. Wood burning fireplace in LR and first floor laundry! Large master BD w/ tray ceiling, walk-in closet and master BA with double vanity, jetted tub and walk-in shower. LR and BD #3 has dormered windows letting additional light in! In the LL, you will find a family room w/recessed lighting, gas FP, 1/2 BA and bonus room w/ french doors that would make a fabulous office or workout room Plumbing for wet bar in FR. Radon mitigation system, newer water heater and attic insulation.
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $329,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
His death is the fifth off of Racine's lakefront this year.
A 16-year-old Kenosha girl was charged this week with two felonies for her role in a high-speed chase in Pleasant Prairie last month.
Officer deploys Taser, apprehends one of two women suspected of thefts at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — One woman fled, while another was subdued by Taser, after they were suspected of stealing clothing and other merchandise fr…
- Updated
The Kenosha Police Department is investigating the death of a Kenosha man late Friday night as a homicide.
- Updated
Remembering the Peshtigo Fire, a firestorm that ravaged northeastern Wisconsin 150 years ago the same day as the Great Chicago Fire.
- Updated
A judge refused to dismiss a weapons charge Tuesday against Kyle Rittenhouse, whose trial is set to begin Nov. 1.
The woman who struck the motorcyclists immediately stopped and tried to render aid, giving the man CPR until emergency crews were able to arrive, but the efforts were unsuccessful.
MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Justice Department announced Friday that it will not pursue federal criminal civil rights charges against Kenosha Police …
- Updated
A criminal complaint filed Friday alleges that a mother has been trying, thus far successfully, to hide her 14-year-old son from being arrested after he was accused of shooting and killing a Racine teen on Sept. 3.
Judge Robert Repischak didn't mince words. “Honestly, ma’am, if you had pled to a felony, I would have sent you to prison,” he told the defendant.