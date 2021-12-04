New, open concept 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch has plenty of space and is ideal for entertaining. The ''Pathway Series from 'Stepping Stone Homes'' Spruce Model is located in Mount Pleasant at the new Woodbridge Subdivision. The spacious kitchen, which overlooks the great room includes upgraded cabinetry with crown molding, quartz tops, oversized island, and stainless steel appliances. The master suite has 2 sink basins with a comfort-height vanity, a large walk-in-closet and a walk in shower. The basement is plumbed for a future bath and is ready for all of your new and exciting ideas. Includes a builder warranty.
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $339,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Behind the rumors and caricatures, Huber was a complicated man with dreams that will remain unfulfilled
We got a lot of things wrong about Anthony Huber.
A series of undercover drug purchases earlier this year have led to five felony charges against a 25-year-old Kenosha man, who made an appeara…
A series of undercover drug purchases through a confidential informant earlier this year led to five felony charges against a 28-year-old Keno…
This holiday season, you can recreate your favorite “Home Alone” scenes by booking the Illinois house featured in the film for one night only on Airbnb.
Waukegan man held on 12 criminal counts, pleads not guilty to charges in high-speed chase, crash case
A 19-year-old Waukegan, Ill., man who faces 12 criminal counts for causing a crash during a high-speed chase through Kenosha in August, waived…
The driver of a fleeing car that carried two suspects in an Oct. 16 shooting incident in Kenosha faces 10 felony charges for her role.
SOMERS — The victim in Friday's fatal two-car crash on Highway 31 between Highways M and KR was identified Monday morning as Isaac A. Melendez…
A felony charge of harboring or aiding a felon has been filed against a 24-year-old Racine man for his involvement in a Nov. 7 shooting in Dow…
A 54-year-old Kenosha woman faces her fifth drunken driving charge after her arrest on Sept. 5.
Family and friends are remembering Gary Ketterhagen, a Burlington native and family man who beat cancer, but who could not overcome the COVID-19 virus.