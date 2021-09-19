On a cul-de-sac in Mt. Pleasant, you will find this 3 BD, 2.5 BA ranch home with attached 3 car garage awaiting its new owners. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in kitchen and LR. Granite countertops in kitchen with patio door that leads to an enormous 54' x 18' stamped concrete patio with built-in fire pit. Wood burning fireplace in LR and first floor laundry! Large master BD w/ tray ceiling, walk-in closet and master BA with double vanity, jetted tub and walk-in shower. LR and BD #3 has dormered windows letting additional light in! In the LL, you will find a family room w/recessed lighting, gas FP, 1/2 BA and bonus room w/ french doors that would make a fabulous office or workout room Plumbing for wet bar in FR. Radon mitigation system, newer water heater and attic insulation.
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $345,000
