TO BE BUILT! THIS SPECTACULAR HOME FEATURES OPEN CONCEPT WITH VAULTED CEILINGS AND A GORGEOUS FIREPLACE. BOASTING LARGE LIVING AREAS AND LARGE BEDROOMS, TWO BATHS WITH AN ADDITIONAL STUBBED IN THE LOWER LEVEL, THREE CAR GARAGE WITH AN 8' WIDE DOOR. FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY. BEAUTIFUL BUTLERS PANTRY OFF THE KITCHEN, GRANIT COUNTER TOPS. PRIMARY SUITE WILL BE 14X13 WITH A ROOMY 11X5 WIC. ENTERTAIN YOUR GUESTS ON THE COVERED PORCH/PATIO AREA. THIS HOME WILL HAVE HIGH EFFICIENCY MECHANICS. ACT NOW TO PUT ON YOUR FINISHING TOUCHES. HOME WILL COME WITH A LIMITED BUILDERS WARRANTY. ALL LIVE PHOTOS ARE OF SAME HOME THAT HAS ALREADY BEEN BUILT BY BUILDER
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $375,000
