3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $379,900

New, open concept 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom split ranch has plenty of space and is ideal for entertaining. This ''Stepping Stone Homes'' Christina Model is located in the Mount Pleasant Woodbridge Estates Subdivision. The spacious kitchen, which overlooks the great room and fireplace, includes a large pantry, upgraded cabinetry with crown molding, quartz tops, island, under cabinet lighting, and stainless steel appliances. The master suite has 2 sink basins with a comfort-height vanity, a large walk-in-closet and a walk in shower. The lower, with an egress window and plumbed for a future bath, is ready for all of your new and exciting ideas.

