3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $384,900

New, open concept 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom ranch has plenty of space and is ideal for entertaining. The ''Pathway Series from 'Stepping Stone Homes'' Chestnut Model is located in the Woodbridge Estates II Subdivision. The spacious kitchen, which overlooks the great room includes upgraded cabinetry with crown molding, quartz tops, oversized island, and stainless steel appliances. The master suite has 2 sink basins with a comfort-height vanity, a large walk-in-closet and a walk in shower. The lower is finished with a family room and the 3rd bedroom and bath. Includes a builder warranty. (This home is currently under construction.)