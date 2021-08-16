3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $388,900

Beautiful new construction ranch home in Heartland Village in Mt. Pleasant. The Kendall is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 3 car garage. Features a convenient pocket office near the bedrooms that will make a fantastic home office! This home has striking granite countertops throughout and a mix of carpet, luxury plank and luxury sheet vinyl flooring. Double sinks, tall vanity and ceramic tile shower in master bath. Kohler Sterling plumbing fixtures throughout home.