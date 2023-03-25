New, open concept, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home has plenty of space and is ideal for entertaining. This Stepping Stone Homes ''Pathway Series'' Laurel Model is located in the Christina Estates subdivision. The spacious kitchen, which overlooks the great room includes upgraded cabinetry with crown molding, quartz tops, oversized island, and stainless steel appliances. The master suite has 2 sink basins with a comfort-height vanity, a large walk-in-closet and a walk in shower. The basement is plumbed for a future bath. Ask about the current builder promotion. This home is currently under construction. Pictures displayed are from another home with the same floor plan and material colors may vary.
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $474,900
