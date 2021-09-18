3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $515,900

Beautiful new ranch home under construction on a walkout basement lot in the very desirable Coach Hills subdivision in Mt. Pleasant. The Kimberly ranch home plan is a 3 bed, 2 bath home with a 3 car garage. This home has stunning nature views as well as a deck located just off of the dinette. A flex room/office is in the front of the home near the foyer. The great room, kitchen and dinette are open concept. Striking quartz countertops throughout the home. Master suite features a bath with ceramic tile shower, tall vanity, walk in closet and double vanity.