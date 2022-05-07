Highly sought after Providence Port subdivision home now available! A Newport Builders Springfield model, will bring delight by the many special features throughout. Tray ceilings in both the Master and Great Room, fantastic kitchen with plenty of cabinets, prep space, granite counters and open concept perfect for entertaining. The custom stamped concrete patio leading to the lush preserve with gorgeous views and beautiful sunsets. Professionally landscaped with concrete curbing. Custom lighting and hardwood floors, plus this is a focus on energy green built home. All appliances included. Close to Lake Michigan, shopping, schools. This one sure won't last, schedule today!
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $599,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATE: Juvenile attempting to cross Green Bay Road suffers head injury after being struck by vehicle
A juvenile was flown to a Milwaukee-area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the 5300 block of Green Bay Road (Highway 31) Thursday.
Two local women, including one from Genoa City, have been charged in connection to the concealment of a body found in a conservation area near Richmond, just over the Illinois state line.
Despite reports by a Wisconsin satire website, the Mars Cheese Castle, 2800 W Frontage Road, will not be opening a rollercoaster theme park in…
Illinois teen allegedly sped more than 115 mph in stolen vehicle before being arrested in Racine County
According to a criminal complaint: While fleeing on foot, the 17-year-old suspect dropped a loaded gun. A deputy reported the suspect ran after the gun, at which point the deputy yelled for the teen to stop or he would shoot; the teen stopped and was detained.
A 28-year-old Somers woman is accused of taking part in an elaborate money laundering scheme involving stolen vehicles from numerous states.
For Gavin Short, there was no such thing as bad weather.
Employees of Vassh Excavating said they were at the residence to board it up and secure an open rear door and window. Inside the house they located the body in an upper unit, police said.
Consumers are expected to receive a direct payment of approximately $30 for each year that they were deceived. Here's how it will work.
For only $34.99, the 50-pound sculpture seemed like a deal to a Texas antique dealer. She was right.
Burlington school principal on leave after allegedly ignoring report of employee's inappropriate behavior
Dyer Elementary School Principal Scott Schimmel has been placed on leave.