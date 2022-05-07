 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $599,500

Highly sought after Providence Port subdivision home now available! A Newport Builders Springfield model, will bring delight by the many special features throughout. Tray ceilings in both the Master and Great Room, fantastic kitchen with plenty of cabinets, prep space, granite counters and open concept perfect for entertaining. The custom stamped concrete patio leading to the lush preserve with gorgeous views and beautiful sunsets. Professionally landscaped with concrete curbing. Custom lighting and hardwood floors, plus this is a focus on energy green built home. All appliances included. Close to Lake Michigan, shopping, schools. This one sure won't last, schedule today!

