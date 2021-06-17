 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $89,816

Investor special! Handyman, Fixer-upper, Needs TLC. Basement block walls bowed. Vacant after tenant took care of for 10 years. LARGE lot - consider tearing down and building 3,500sf house with circular drive. $1,300 possible rent. REP estimate of $44,310 for all repairs to bring to full ARVListing agent is related to member of seller/LLC

