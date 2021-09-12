3 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $100,000

BACK ON THE MARKET AND READY TO BE SOLD! This home has HUGE POTENTIAL and features 3 great bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a separate SPACIOUS dining room, HUGE living room, a FULL unfinished basement, and a two-car detached garage. There is plenty of parking in the LONG DRIVEWAY too! NICE BACKYARD TOO! This home needs work and updating- sold "as-is." It is an excellent investment property OR a great project for someone with vision! Schedule your showing today!