 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $100,000

3 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $100,000

3 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $100,000

BACK ON THE MARKET AND READY TO BE SOLD! This home has HUGE POTENTIAL and features 3 great bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a separate SPACIOUS dining room, HUGE living room, a FULL unfinished basement, and a two-car detached garage. There is plenty of parking in the LONG DRIVEWAY too! NICE BACKYARD TOO! This home needs work and updating- sold "as-is." It is an excellent investment property OR a great project for someone with vision! Schedule your showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert