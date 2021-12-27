 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $119,000

Check out this home that is FULL of potential! This 3 bedroom 1 bath cape cod has a bonus area upstairs that can be used as a 4th bedroom or an office space. The roof is only 5 years old and the floors were refinished in the past 3 years! Front portion of the home needs siding so this will not be FHA or VA approved. This home is being sold in as-is condition. Motivated seller! Schedule your showing today!!

