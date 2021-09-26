 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $124,900

Beatifully remoddled North Chicago single family home being sold as an investmnet property. Perfect opprotunity to make a little cash on your investment before you move in OR just keep as a rental property. Currently rented for $1075 lease expires 3/1/2022. Owner is a licensed broker but not the list agent.

