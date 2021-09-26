 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $129,000

NICE SINGLE FAMILY BUNGALOW HOME WITH THREE BEDROOMS. UPDATED KITCHEN PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE. REFRIGERATOR AND STOVE WITH ROOM FOR A TABLE FOR EATING. KITCHEN DOOR LEADS TO DECK OVER LOOKING EXTRA LOT WHICH CAN BE USE TO BUILD A LARGE GARAGE OR STORAGE. SEPARATE DINING ROOM AND NICE SIZE LIVING ROOM. CENTRAL AIR, UPDATED ELECTRIC WITH CIRCUIT BREAKERS. FULL BASEMENT READY FOR YOUR FINISHING TOUCH. ADDITIONAL PIN FOR EXTRA LOT, THIS HOME HAS POTENTIAL!!!!!!!!!

