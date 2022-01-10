 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $134,900

Nice Updated Ranch Ready for New Owner!! This Home is Ready to Move Right In!! Huge Living Room and Separate Dining Space! 3 Bedrooms and Full Bath All On the Main Floor! Bathroom Features Newer Vanity and Nice Tile Tub Surround. Bright White Updated Kitchen with New Wood Laminate Flooring, Oven/Range and Refrigerator Stay! New Carpet Throughout Main Living Spaces and Bedrooms!! Nice Back Porch with Storage Space and Full Unfinished Attic! Full Basement with Plenty of Storage Space and a Cute Yard too!

