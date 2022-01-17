3 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $149,900

ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS MOVE IN! This 3 Bedroom Home has So Much to Offer! New Carpet, New Paint and Plenty of Space! Your Main Floor Features a Spacious Living Space with Room for a Dining Room Table, 2 Bedrooms with New Carpet and a Full Bathroom with Tub with Nice tile Surround! Kitchen Features Appliances that Stay! Upstairs Features a Huge Bedroom, Loft Area and Family Room Space! So Much Space in This Cute Ready to Move in Home!! Basement has Plenty of Space for Storage too, Newer Water Heater! Good Sized Side Yard and Parking Out Back too! Easy to Show!! Look Today!