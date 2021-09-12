3 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $189,900

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single-family home has many options! It has 2 separate electrical boxes, separate entrances for each floor in the back. The main floor has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and the upper level has 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Each level has its own kitchen, living room, and bathroom. This property is currently being rented to 2 separate families month-to-month. There is a full unfinished basement, huge fenced yard with a brick patio, detached 2 car garage, and space for 2-3 cars on the side of the garage.