3 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $198,000

Spacious and bright home! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath two-story home is ready to move in. Open concept, super large bedrooms on the main living area. The lower level has another bedroom and family room. Large fenced backyard with brick patio.Large 2 car garage, long driveway that will accommodate 4 cars. Freshly painted, newer roof and siding. Easy to show!

