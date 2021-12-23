HELLO INVESTORS***COME TO SEE THIS RANCH HOME THAT HAS 3 BEDROOMS, 1 BATHROOM, AND A FULL BASEMENT. THE PROPERTY IS RENTED FOR $1,000 AND WILL COVER YOUR MORTGAGE PAYMENT.*** CITY INSPECTIONS UP TO DATE*** TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE ADJACENT VACANT LOT NEXT TO THE HOUSE THAT GOES WITH THE LOW PRICE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY*** ENCLOSED PORCH IN FRONT ENTRANCE***OPEN PORCH ON THE BACK OF THE PROPERTY***GARAGE NEEDS REPAIRS***PROPERTY SOLD AS IS BUT OFFERS HOME WARRANTY*LOW TAXES DOES NOT REFLECT HOMESTEAD! THAT MEANS IF YOU PURCHASE THIS HOME FOR YOU TO LIVE THE GOVERNMENT WILL LOWER YOUR TAXES MORE THAN IT IS NOW! CALL US FOR MORE INFORMATION!***
3 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $89,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Calling the allegations both “callous and chilling,” two suspects in the death of a 60-year-old Twin Lakes man were ordered held on a $1 milli…
Why did the rooster cross the road?
A nearly five-hour standoff with Kenosha Police in the 7900 block of 39th Avenue on Sunday ended with one man in custody.
A series of undercover drug purchases earlier this year have led to five felony charges against a 25-year-old Kenosha man, who made an appeara…
In what police are calling a holiday miracle, a woman was able to walk away from a Wednesday crash between her vehicle and a semi-trailer that…
Kenosha Police confirmed Tuesday morning that an adult body found dead on the property of Nash Elementary School appears to have died as the r…
She only had $2,500 to spend on a new car, but 76-year-old Suzanne Giloy found an even better bargain when she won a contest for a free car from a good-hearted salesman in Burlington.
Kenosha man faces 12 criminal charges including felonies for attempting to flee police and intimidation of a victim
A 30-year-old Kenosha man faces 12 total criminal charges, including two felonies, after his arrest Dec. 12.
The boy's mother and stepfather signed a safety plan that said they would not allow him to be alone and unsupervised with his siblings. "The system failed," the Douglas County, Nebraska, attorney said.
More than 2.8 million people have signed a petition to lessen the sentence for a 26-year-old truck driver sentenced to more than a century in prison.