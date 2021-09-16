 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $94,977

3 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $94,977

3 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $94,977

EXCELLENT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY*** ONE STORY - 3BR/1BTH WITH BASEMENT RENTED AND WITH CITY INSPECTIONS UP TO DATE*** TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE ADJACENT VACANT LOT NEXT TO THE HOUSE THAT GOES WITH THE LOW PRICE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY**

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert