EXCELLENT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY*** ONE STORY - 3BR/1BTH WITH BASEMENT RENTED AND WITH CITY INSPECTIONS UP TO DATE*** TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE ADJACENT VACANT LOT NEXT TO THE HOUSE THAT GOES WITH THE LOW PRICE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY**
3 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $94,977
Related to this story
Most Popular
SILVER LAKE — A 6-year-old Riverview School student was flown Flight for Life to Children’s Wisconsin hospital Friday morning after being stru…
A dormant big box retail building once known for blue light specials is set to transition into an indoor self-storage facility, based on recen…
A home on Kenosha’s north side was the focus of a fake emergency call Wednesday morning that had Kenosha Police descending in force on the nei…
Two Kenosha Police officers on patrol early Saturday who stopped to check on a broken door in a business uncovered a burglary and arson underway.
A 6-year-old Riverview Elementary School student remained in critical condition Monday as the week began after suffering a traumatic brain inj…
Pleasant Prairie man found guilty of hate crime for threatening woman, using racial slurs in 2020 incident
A judge Tuesday afternoon found a 79-year-old Pleasant Prairie man guilty of a hate crime, finding that the accused used racial slurs toward a…
KENOSHA — Details of the Uptown neighborhood’s next chapter is coming into sharper focus as developers gave their latest pitch on a new mixed-…
Relocating the Kenosha County Job Center to Sun Plaza on 52nd Street is scheduled to be the topic of an informal presentation and discussion T…
Fire destroyed a detached garage on the city’s South Side Sunday afternoon.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 49-year-old Kenosha woman was killed when she apparently lost control of the vehicle she was driving and struck construct…