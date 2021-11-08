 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $199,900

Wonderful Oak Creek Ranch overlooking nearly a half acre yard. Updated open concept kitchen with new cabinets, countertops, and flooring throughout. As well as all new siding. Three bedrooms give you many options for your living space; use one for an office! 3rd bedroom has washer/dryer in closet. Appliances included. 2 Car garage with storage. Amazing location in highly desirable school district. Close to parks, hiking trails, Lake Michigan shoreline and easy to commute to Milwaukee or Racine. Just move right in!

