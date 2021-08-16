 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $249,900

Location, location, location!! This charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom ranch is on a half acre of land and sits on the coveted Woodland golf course. Spacious living room, family room, and kitchen. 3 generously sized bedrooms. Easy access to Jack & Jill bathroom. Enjoy cozy winter nights in front of an electric fireplace. Home boasts hardwood floors and a newer furnace. Lower level rec room and bonus room is an entertainer's dream - original wood stove and bar set up! This home has SO MUCH potential - you won't want to miss this one! Schedule your showing before it's too late!

