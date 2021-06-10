3 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $334,900

Due to Buyer relocation, this amazing property is once again available! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the desirable Country Creek Subdivision features a gorgeous covered porch, beautiful floors, an open concept, natural fireplace, tons of natural light, granite counters, extra cabinets in the kitchen, vaulted ceilings, and private master en suite! The lower level is finished and offers additional space for entertaining with a custom fitted entertainment center, built-in desk and egress window. The back porch offers plenty of space for the pool parties that you can have in your above ground pool that sits in your fenced yard. This property offers a little something for everyone! This market is hot, but the pool is nice and cool so set your showing quickly before this one is gone. View More