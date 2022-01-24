 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $349,900

Welcome home! Gorgeous vaulted ceilings and beautiful wood floors make a great first impression! The living room has loads of natural sunlight, fresh white walls, newly painted gas fireplace, and a beautiful wood plank accent wall. The kitchen has been recently refreshed with a new coat of paint on walls and cabinets with brand new hardware! Kitchen includes S.S appliances, an abundance of cabinet space, and an eat-in area. The bathroom has new vanity and sink, fresh paint, and new flooring! All bedrooms are spacious and the master includes a private bathroom. The lower level is the perfect place for entertaining and includes a bonus room, laundry, and a full bath! Great-sized fenced-in backyard with no neighbors directly behind you. This is a MUST SEE!

