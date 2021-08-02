3 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $365,500

Well maintained two story Colonial home has 3 BR 2.5 bath, and 2 attached car garage. ceiling fans & lights, fresh paint, newer roof, newer AC, newer water heater, new storm door, new Gas range hood, new garbage disposal, new high quality premium padding- carpet, new hard flooring. Lazy Susan and pull out drawers in Kitchen, dinette with patio door, dinning room and great room, spacious laundry, Upper level has three Bedrooms with two full baths(2nd Full bath has a stand up shower) and large loft. lots of natural light. Partially finished basement features rec room. Installed mitigation system, big back yard. close to Oak Leaf trail, freeway, airport and Drexel Town shopping. Room sizes and others are estimated measured-Disclaimer.