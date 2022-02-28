3 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $429,900

Charming Oak Creek Colonial on a large picture-perfect lot.This custom-built home by Wolter Brothers boasts hardwood floors, a generous living room with crown molding, a natural fireplace, and distinctive dining space. Natural light pours in through the many windows and features a bright eat-in kitchen with an island. Find the 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs, with the primary offering its own full bath and walk-in closet. A finished lower level, 2.5 attached garage, and an inviting space to relax on the front porch or back patio are all highlights. Don't miss the oversized first-floor laundry, shed with electricity in the backyard, and an abundance of storage space in the basement. Spectacular location in a wonderful community. Welcome home!