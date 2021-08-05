Located just steps from the walking trails of Lake Vista park and the shores of Lake Michigan, this lifestyle community gives a new address for exciting architecture and amazing amenities. Versatile floorplan options make it easy to create your dream home. As a homeowner, you get to enjoy the private clubhouse and pool, fitness center, basketball/tennis/pickleball courts which are located steps from your door. In addition, there are pocket parks & green amenities and walking trails throughout this development. With front-facing porches and alley garage entrances, this community maximizes the beauty of its surroundings. Move quickly to pick your dream lot! Please note, prices will be finalized by October 2021 due to fluctuating materials costs and supply availability.
3 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $470,000
