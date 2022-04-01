Beautifully updated ranch home. 3 bedrooms, master with walk in closet has spa like ensuite with heated floors,dbl sinks,luxurious bathtub, and walk in shower . Large living room with fireplace is a perfect place to curl up on a Winter day. The kitchen has been updated with gorgeous custom maple cabinetry( that can also be seen throughout the house) a large island and opens into the dining room. Hand scraped hickory floors. LL offers another place to gather with family and friends. 1/2 bath,large laundry room and a bonus room that is currently used as an in home gym. 3 1/2 car garage, 3rd bay has 12'ceiling where owner currently has car lift. Summer is approaching, cool off in the pool or just relaxing on the deck and patio. New roof in 2020. This stunner will not last long.
3 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $574,900
