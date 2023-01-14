 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $595,000

This Executive Ranch on over a half an acre is sure to please. Great Room with wall of windows feature sweeping views of woods and wildlife in the distance. Quality finishes can be seen throughout including wide white base and case moulding, two panel arch top doors and an array of lighting. Awesome open kitchen with shaker cabinets, dovetail wood drawer boxes, slow close cabinetry, solid tops, designer backsplash and pendulum lighting over the huge kitchen island. Master Suite with private walk in closet and Master Bath with tile floors and surround.

