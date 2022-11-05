3 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $714,600

On the bluff of Lake Michigan, this modern home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and boasts a soaring 2 story wall of windows flooding the open concept living space with light. This home has many features including; a 2.5 car garage with lofted storage, quartz countertops in the kitchen (standard) & primary bathroom, heated floor in primary bath, LVT throughout, gas fireplace, window coverings, semi open staircase railings, and more. This beautiful setting adjacent to Lake Vista Park, LC includes many other amenities for homeowners, including pool, fitness center, club house, tennis courts, basketball courts, pickleball courts and playground.