3 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $743,800

Be one of the first to live in the Lakeshore Commons community. On the bluff of Lake Michigan, this modern 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home boasts a soaring 2 story wall of windows flooding the open concept living space with light. This Mulberry I floor plan has been upgraded with many features including; a 2.5 car garage with lofted storage, quartz countertops in the kitchen and primary bathroom, heated tile floor in primary bath, LVT throughout the home, window coverings and a gas line for a grill. Aside from the beautiful setting adjacent to Lake Vista Park on the bluff, Lakeshore Commons includes many other amenities for homeowners, including a pool, fitness center, club house, tennis courts, basketball courts, bocce ball court and playground. Completion by end of 2022!

