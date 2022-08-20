3 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $807,500

Set on the bluff of Lake Michigan, this already completed modern home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and boasts a soaring 2 story wall of windows flooding the open concept living space with light. As the Model Home this home has been upgraded with many features including; a 2.5 car garage with lofted storage, quartz countertops in the kitchen (standard) & primary bathroom, heated floor in primary bath, LVT throughout, backyard fence, gas fireplace, window coverings, open staircase railings, gas line for grill and more. This beautiful setting adjacent to Lake Vista Park, Lakeshore Commons includes many other amenities for homeowners, including pool, fitness center, club house, tennis courts, basketball courts, pickleball courts and playground. This home is available for purchase in 2022!