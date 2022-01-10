3 Bedroom Home in Old Mill Creek - $199,999

Farm home on 3 acres and with a POND! The home has so much potential and it's just waiting for you to make it shine. Features include hardwood floors, 1st floor laundry, wood burning fireplace, master bedroom with master bath, 2nd bedroom includes a bonus room that could be a play room or an office, the possibilities are endless. Nice front porch and a large deck (new 2015) in the back, perfect for grilling and entertaining. The property also includes a chicken coop. Roof replaced in 2015. Home is being sold as-is. Great location in Old Mill Creek, close to major highways/interstate, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. View the Virtual 3D Tour to preview the home easily.