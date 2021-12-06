3 Bedroom Home in Park City - $240,000

GREAT home new to the market. This home has been totally updated over the past 10 years. Nothing is left from when the sellers bought it with a vision. Amazing opportunity in Gurnee school district, Warren High and Woodland Elementary. Solid 3 bedroom 2.1 bath ranch on corner lot, 8 food high privacy fence! Full finished basement and 2.5 car garage. Primary retreat with tons of closet space and private bathroom. Secondary bedroom also has its own bath directly across the hall! Hurry, this won't last! Just about everything is less then 10 years new. Just done this Fall: Garbage Disposal, carpeting through out, new vinyl flooring. In 2019 and 2020 Garage door opener, storage shed, 3 sump pumps(overly cautious seller no flooding issues)