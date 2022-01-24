GREAT home new to the market. This home has been totally updated over the past 10 years. Nothing is left from when the sellers bought it with a vision. Amazing opportunity in Gurnee school district, Warren High and Woodland Elementary. Solid 3 bedroom 2.1 bath ranch on corner lot, 8 food high privacy fence! Full finished basement and 2.5 car garage. Primary retreat with tons of closet space and private bathroom. Secondary bedroom also has its own bath directly across the hall! Hurry, this won't last! Just about everything is less then 10 years new. Just done this Fall: Garbage Disposal, carpeting through out, new vinyl flooring. In 2019 and 2020 Garage door opener, storage shed, 3 sump pumps(overly cautious seller no flooding issues)
3 Bedroom Home in Park City - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATE: No apparent signs of trauma following discovery of missing man found in Pleasant Prairie; authorities await autopsy results
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village police said Sunday there were no apparent signs of trauma upon discovering the body of a retired Kenosha police off…
Three adults have now been confirmed dead after a fire at a Saxony Manor apartment building. A Kenosha police officer was treated at a hospital and released.
A spokesperson for Kyle Rittenhouse, who turned 19 this month, says his intention is to destroy the rifle.
Police ID those who died
Racine woman, ejected from vehicle, killed in early Friday morning high-speed crash on Sheridan Road
SOMERS — A Racine woman has died from injuries received after being ejected from a car involved in what sheriff’s investigators described as a…
The Kenosha man accused of killing three and injuring three at the Somers House tavern was found guilty on all charges Tuesday afternoon.
Several criminal charges are expected to be filed against two men taken into custody late Thursday night after multiple calls for shots fired …
A reporter for a West Virginia television station was filming a live shot when a car unexpectedly hit her. She got up and finished her report anyway.
UPDATE: Missing Kenosha man last seen in Schulte Park area; residents urged to check residential cameras
Kenosha police continue to ask for the community's help in locating a 64-year-old man reported missing since Sunday afternoon.
An 18-year-old Kenosha man, one of five charged for a January 2020 gang shooting, will spend 10 years in a state prison.