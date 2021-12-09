 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Park City - $30,000

Seller needs 45 days for closing, In case Seller found a house sooner they can close early. Buyer have to be approved by the park. Price to Sale! Totally updated 3 bedrooms / 2 bath. Gurnee Schools, Ideal Location! Laundry room with Washer and Dryer, New Roof, New Refrigerator! spectacular conditions! Park lot Rent $720 include Water and garbage

